Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

Hy-Vee Inc. announced that beginning Tuesday each individual who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 to receive the gift card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.

If an individual receives a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. If an individual receives the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID. COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. No appointment necessary. Masks are required.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.