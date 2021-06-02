Items illegally dumped and other reports
Police received a report at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday of items that were illegally dumped over the weekend at 416 Bridge Ave.
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday of numerous items that were illegally dumped in a ditch near 655th Avenue and Stateline Road.
4 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson on a Department of Corrections warrant at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.
Police arrested Rebecca Marie Ortega on a local warrant at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Darren Eugene Morrison on warrants in Steele and Mower counties at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday at 2301 E. Main St.
Police arrested Christopher Darwin Busall on local warrants at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday at 1118 Madison Ave.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock on an admit and deny hold at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested after domestic call
Police arrested Cody Shawn Ryhns at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance at 104 S. Ermina Ave.
Scam reported
Police received a report at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday of a possible scam of an Albert Lea resident.
Fraudulent check reported
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday of a fraudulent check that was cashed at 601 Broadway in Hartland.
