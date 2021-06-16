JUNE 7TH MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson. School Board members absent: Jill Marin.

1. Chair Klatt requested agenda item 5.1 be removed from agenda. Motion to approve agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Cathy Baumann presented ATPPS annual report.

3. Superintendent Funk presented school start time survey data.

4. Superintendent Funk provided a special education update.

Adjourned at 6:05 p.m.

Ashley Mattson, Deputy Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.