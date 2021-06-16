Kozelsky competing for trip to Olympics in Tokyo

Albert Lea graduate Lindsey (Horejsi) Kozelsky took the pool at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Monday morning to compete in the 2021 Olympic trials.

Kozelsky is attempting to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in two events — the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststrokes.

On Monday Kozelsky swam in the opening heats of the 100-meter breaststroke. In order to qualify for the semifinals of the event, swimmers needed to place inside the top 16. Of the 54 swimmers that started the event, Kozelsky finished in 33rd place with a time of 1:09.94.

The winner of the heats portion, Lilly King, finished with a time of 1:05.67. The 16th place finisher and final qualifier for the semifinals finished with a time of 1:09.00, putting Kozelsky just .94 seconds away from a spot in the semifinals.

Kozelsky will swim again in the heats of the 200-meter breaststroke Thursday. Swimming on Thursday is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A live stream of Kozelsy’s race and all of the Olympic trials can be found at NBCOlympics.com.