Letter: Community Band resuming rehearsals

The Albert Lea Community Band will resume rehearsals starting Monday, June 7. The rehearsals are scheduled from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and are in the Albert Lea High School band room. Rehearsals will also take place on June 14, 21 and 29. The band welcomes current, former and new band musicians to enjoy the long standing tradition of the Albert Lea Community Band. For more information about the band and rehearsals, please call 507-440-8677.

Steve Weisgram

Albert Lea