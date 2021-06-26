Letter: Do you want the federal gov’t to have say over state’s voting?

Article 1 Section 4 Clause 1 of the Constitution gives the states the right to elections of senators and representatives. Democrats tried to push through a federal voting rights bill that would have given all power to the federal government. This bill had 866 pages of requirements. I can’t imagine how much federal control must be in 866 pages, but in the bill there were no ID requirements, which 70% of voters want in the latest polling. When you go to vote next time, ask yourself if you want to vote for a party that wants the federal government to have power over your state’s voting.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville