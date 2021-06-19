Letter: Proud to be from Albert Lea

I attended the state tournament game between Albert Lea and Sartell. Even though Albert Lea lost 3-2 it was a great experience. I was amazed by the number of fans following the Tigers. They were great. They cheered their team and applauded good plays in general. The players played hard and hustled the whole game. Losing in the last inning on a walk-off home run is heartbreaking, but the players and coaches handled it with grace. I couldn’t be more proud of being from Albert Lea. Nicely done Albert Lea baseball! I look forward to the Tigers being in many more state tournaments without waiting another 52 years.

Bill Nelson

Northfield