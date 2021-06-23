June 22, 2021

  • 72°

Letter: Thank goodness for MercyOne

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Mayo Clinic has the worst upper management I have ever witnessed. The nurses and front line workers are good, but the doctors and management are horrible. They are not a nonprofit. Thank God Mercy is coming into town. I thought it would be good moving back to my area, but this town needs better management.

Jeremiah Westrum

Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials