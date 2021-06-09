Letter: Thanks from Shinefest

Shinefest had a great 2021 season just as COVID is retreating. We want to thank the Valley Park neighborhood for their trust and smiles. None of the multiple projects would have been completed without the generous, hard-working volunteers, from tree trimmers and cement stone haulers, to flower-planting teens coming their last day of school. The Shinefest committee members and project leaders have been able to move mountains! Big thanks to you all!

Jan Sease

Albert Lea