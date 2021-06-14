Lucille “Lucy” D. Gripentrog, 92-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away June 13, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lucy was born on August 15, 1928 in Brookings, South Dakota to Nicholas and Ella Tellinghuisen. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wallace “Wally” Gripentrog on November 16, 1946. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Lucy will be remembered as an outgoing and cheerful person who loved to bowl, golf, and play the piano. She also traveled extensively the United States and parts of Europe. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Eagles, and the Audubon Society.

Lucy is survived by her children, Mark (Joyce) Gripentrog, Janet Gripentrog, Karen Kreinbring; brother, Curt Tellinghuisen; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Judith Buckley, and Dale Tellinghuisen.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.