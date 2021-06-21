Man arrested for possession, DWI and other charges

Deputies arrested Cisseroe Jay Mickel Muse, 24, for fifth-degree possession, driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension after receiving a careless driving complaint at 10:28 p.m. Saturday near Independence Avenue and First Street Southwest in Clarks Grove.

Unauthorized charges reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of unauthorized charges on a credit card at 10:40 a.m. Friday in Albert Lea.

Man arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Bernhard Marcus Christianson, 42, for felon in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Main Street and South St. Mary Ave. Chad Alan Johnson, 42, was cited for driving after revocation.

Break-in reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at 6:36 p.m. Friday at 403 Highway St. in Twin Lakes. The house was rummaged through and items were missing.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a wallet that was stolen out of a vehicle at 1:35 p.m. Saturday at 423 W. College St.

A theft of handicap permit paperwork was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday at 2301 E. Main St.

Juvenile arrested for assault

A juvenile was arrested for domestic assault and fourth-degree assault at 2:18 p.m. Saturday at 1313 S. Broadway.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Hector Manuel Olvera, 43, on a local warrant at 5:35 p.m. Friday at 114 N. Eighth Ave.

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, on local warrants at 7:47 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Eberhart St.

Police arrested Jennifer Marie Borge, 27, on a local warrant at 8:32 p.m. Saturday at 201 W. Main St.

Police arrested Ricky Charles ORourke, 65, on a local warrant at 6:44 p.m. Sunday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

1 arrested for burglary, violation

Police arrested Jeremia Michael Roberts, 35, for burglary and an order for protection violation at 2:23 p.m. Sunday at 406 Frank Hall Drive.

House struck by lightning

A house was reported struck by lightning at 3:14 p.m. Sunday at 209 Second St. NE, Geneva.