Margie Ileen (Wolff) Davis, 98, of Glenville, MN, passed away at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church of London, MN with Rev. Rueben Unseth presiding. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the service at London Deer Creek Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be live streamed from Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page starting five minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Margie was born on November 21, 1922 to William and Linda (Luth) Wolff in Northwood, IA. Margie attended a country school in rural Northwood, IA and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Margie met and married Curtis L. Davis on December 8, 1940. The couple eventually moved and settled in rural Glenville, MN where they raised their boys and resided for the next 77 years. Margie was a homemaker raising her boys and a working farm wife. She raised capons and had a vegetable garden.

Margie was a devout Christian and active member in her church community. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church of London, MN. Marge read her bible every day which allowed her to read the bible in its entirety once a year.

Margie was an excellent cook and baker. Anyone could have stopped in to say hello to Margie and would not have left without something to eat. In her later years, she baked chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter cookies for the grandchildren and the farm help. She loved to play scrabble with her grandchildren. Margie was an active leader in the Myrtle 4-H Club. She also enjoyed working on jig saw puzzles with many people, especially with her sister Evy. She loved to tend her vegetable garden and she enjoyed tending to her dark purple petunias.

Margie is survived by her five favorite boys, Larry (Donnarae) Davis, Lynn (Karen) Davis, Claude (Barb) Davis, Clair (Carolyn) Davis, Bradley (Colleen) Davis; 23 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren; sister, Evy (Harvey) Patterson; sister-in-law, Clarice (Laurell) Davis; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Curtis L. Davis; son, Lonnie; grandson, Kalvin Davis. granddaughter, Briana Sykes; great grandson, Andrew Davis; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Herth) Davis; siblings, Bill (Ellen) Wolff, June (Eldon) Bueher, Gladys Wolff.

Memorials preferred to Donor’s Choice.

A special thank you to the staff at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA for the wonderful care they showed Margie.