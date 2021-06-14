ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Reports presented by Superintendent Funk, Board members Hoffman, Nelson, Skaar, Marin, Olson, Student Board member Yoon, Student Board member Farris, and teacher representative Laura Wangen.

4. Kathy Niebuhr provided a COVID-19 update.

5. Superintendent Funk provided a legislative update.

6. Superintendent Funk provided a graduation update. Motion to increase to six graduation tickets for Albert Lea High School graduation ceremony. Motion failed 2-5 (Hoffman and Marin in favor).

7. Motion to approve revisions to policy 419, policy 802, policy 510, policy 421, and policy 720 as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 6:20 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.