PUBLIC NOTICE

Minnesota Limited Liablility Company/Articles

of Organization

State Of Minnesota

Pursuant to Chapter 332C, Minnesota Statutes; the individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

1. ARTICLE 1- LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME

The Remedy Range LLC

2. ARTICLE 2- REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE

1460 Wedgewood Road,

Albert Lea, MN 56007

USA

3. ARTICLE 3- DURATION:

PERPETUAL

4. ARTICLE 4- ORGANIZERS

Matthew Zoe

1460 Wedgewood Road, Albert Lea, MN 56007 USA

I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

06/05/2021

/s/Beau A. Hartman

Email: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jun. 12 and 19, 2021

NB/REMEDY RANGE