Sharon Aase

June 18, 2021

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Sharon Aase, Northwood, Iowa, died Friday, June 18, in Lake Mills Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First Lutheran Church in Northwood. The Rev. Becky Sogge will officiate.

Arrangements by Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com