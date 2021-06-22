Notice
Sharon Aase
June 18, 2021
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Sharon Aase, Northwood, Iowa, died Friday, June 18, in Lake Mills Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First Lutheran Church in Northwood. The Rev. Becky Sogge will officiate.
