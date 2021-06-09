Recognition for service during active shooting

Albert Lea Police Department Officer Kody Needham was recently recognized with the Purple Heart for wounds received in action during his service on Nov. 29, 2020, during an active shooter event at Shady Oaks apartments. Pictured are Amy Needham, Kody Needham and Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson. Other officers recognized with the Albert Lea Police Department for their service during the same event were Lt. Darin Palmer, Sgt. Tim Harves and officers Christopher Diesen, Matthew Loeffler, Adam Rasmussen, Alexander Kunkel and Jason Taylor with a merit medal. Chaplain John Mitchem was awarded a commendation medal. Recognized from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office were Sgt. Keith Bolinger with a merit medal and deputies Whitney Wacholz and Travis Belich with a commendation medal. Dispatchers Penny Grangruth, Karina Arnold, Jody Olson, Cheyenne Lundak and Amanda Vaith were given letters of recognition. Provided