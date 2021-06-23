Rosemary (Rosie) Ann Behrends, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City, IA, after a long hard battle with cancer. She was 61 years of age.

Rosemary was born September 29, 1959 in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Russell and Marsha (Christopherson) Behrends. She was a graduate of Albert Lea High School. Rosemary was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Rosemary loved to play Bingo, crafting, crocheting, playing cards, and especially spending time with anybody she could. She was Josh and Laynee’s biggest fan and loved to attend their hockey games when she could. Rosie was always smiling when she was with family and friends and had the ability to transfer her smile to anyone she was with!

Rosemary is survived by her fiancée, Mike Dammen of Mason City; her only son, Jeremiah (Tracy) Behrends; grandchildren, Laynee and Joshua; brothers, Russell (Cheryl) Behrends of Albert Lea, Ricky (Sara) Behrends of Albert Lea, Randy (Kim) Behrends of Mason City; and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Marsha; nephew, Joshua baldwin; sisters, Rebecca Adams and Robin Von Hagen.

A Celebration of Life for Rosemary Ann Behrends is planned for Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 5:00PM-8:00PM (Please allow family only from 5:00PM-6:00PM) at Pioneer Park Pavilion where we can gather, enjoy some food, and celebrate Rosemary’s life. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.