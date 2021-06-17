Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing severe weather are expected later this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency states the primary threats are damaging wind and large hail, but a few tornadoes are possible, primarily along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor.

Albert Lea is listed as being at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

People should be aware of the weather and ready to act, along with having multiple ways to receive warning information if necessary.