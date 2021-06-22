After 93 years, Shirley had a full life and her work here is finished. She said just weeks before leaving us that she is ready to go and meet God. She is no doubt enjoying her reunion with the many loved ones, family, friends, neighbors and colleagues that left before her.

Shirley Grace Chryst was born on January 16, 1928 on her parent’s, Lee and Luola (Nickerson) Fleming’s family farm in Garden City, Minnesota. Shirley left us on June 19, 2021. She can once again enjoy so many of the things that she loved while she was with us…gardening beautiful flowers and vegetables, sewing, quilting, knitting and playing piano for everyone to hear.

Shirley received her Bachelor’s degree from Mankato State Teachers College, now known as Mankato State University. Shirley taught first grade and preschool for over 50 years before retiring from the United Preschool in Albert Lea where she taught thousands of preschoolers and made a difference in the lives of so many young people.

Shirley was united in marriage to Don Chryst on July 2, 1955 on Don’s 29th birthday. She was without a doubt the most wonderful gift he ever received as she was a loving and supportive partner for over 60 years. Don and Shirley built their first home in the Garden Villa neighborhood and later built their second and final home in the Jordan neighborhood of Albert Lea where they raised their four children and many dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, fish, etc.

Shirely is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Chryst; son, Randy Chryst; parents, Luola and Lee Fleming; sisters, Evelyn Buck, Eunice Bartsch, Betty Lou Prust; brothers, Wendell Fleming, Clayton Fleming and Darrel Fleming.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jeff (Kristine) Chryst, Mark Chryst and Kathryn (Jeff) Hoyt; grandchildren, Sarah (Eric) Schmidt, Mark (Katie) Chryst, John Chryst, Emily Chryst and Daniel Chryst; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Katelyn, Emmett and Declan and many nieces and nephews.

We invite you to join in the celebration of Shirley’s life on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 AM, Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation starting at 10 AM. Internment at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea will be private.