St. John’s celebrates staff member

St. John's Lutheran Community Human Resource Director MaChar Kingstrom celebrated 40 years of dedicated service at St. John’s Lutheran Community this week. Kingstrom started at St. John’s in June 1981, working as a certified nursing assistant. She served the residents as a CNA for 23 years, a human resource assistant for two years and has been the director of Human Resources for the past 15 years. Pictured is Scot Spates, CEO and administrator; MaChar Kingstrom, Human Resources director; and Kelsey Diehl, administrator. Provided