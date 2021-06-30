July 1, 2021

William Edmond Steidler

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

William E. Steidler, age 86, of Plainview, MN, passed away on June 16, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Constance; parents, Edmond and Dorothy, and brother, Charles.

William is survived by his children, James (Elizabeth) Steidler, Ann Steidler, and Dorothy (Jeffrey) Nielson; grandchildren, Jessica, Cherissa and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Isaac, and Evan; brother, Thomas Steidler and sister, Mary Fenger; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service.

