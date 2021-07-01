1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

Police arrested Camylle Christine Bultman, 27, for fifth-degree possession, giving false information and a Mower County warrant at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday at 107 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

Assault reported

Deputies received a report at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday of a female who had been assaulted and had come to the Alden-Conger Public School, 240 Euclid St. in Alden.

1 arrested for driving after revocation

Deputies arrested Ross Eugene Timlin, 37, for driving after revocation and using an altered vehicle registration after a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Freeborn County Road 45 and Main Street in Clarks Grove.

Truck reported stolen

A work truck was reported stolen from a job site at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on St. Thomas Avenue.