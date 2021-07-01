1 injured when 3 vehicles collide on I-35

One person was injured Friday night after three vehicles collided on Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea.

Josep William Danzer, 36, of Maple Grove was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report stated a 2008 Toyota Rav 4, 2002 Chevrolet Suburban and 2002 Honda Civic were all southbound on I-35 near mile marker 5 at about 10:35 p.m. when the vehicles collided.

Danzer, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was the only person injured.

None of the other drivers or passengers were injured.