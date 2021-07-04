4 Tigers named to All-section, conference teams

Four Tigers were recently named to the Section 1AAA All-section team as well as the Big Nine All-Conference and honorable mention baseball teams.

Seniors Jack Jellinger, Blake Ulve and Trevor Ball, and junior Brennan Bakken were all named to the All-section team after their performances in the Section 1AAA tournament.

The Tigers made a historic run in the section tournament, securing the school’s first state tournament appearance in over 50 years.

The Tigers that made the team make up four of the 25 players selected from the eight teams in Section 1AAA.

Albert Lea’s total of four players made up the second highest number of players selected from one team. Jordan also had four players selected, while section runners-up Byron had five players selected.

Jellinger and Ulve were also selected to the Big Nine All-Conference first team, while Ball and Bakken were selected as honorable mentions.

After ending the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the Tigers stormed through the section tournament, earning a state tournament berth after a thrilling extra-innings win over Byron.

The Tigers earned the No. 7 seed in the Class AAA state tournament and took on No. 2 seeded Sartell. After hanging with Sartell for much of the game, Albert Lea lost a hard-fought game 3-2. Sartell would go on to take fourth place.