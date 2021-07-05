5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

Rock-n-Roll the Lakes

The biking event will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Routes of 10, 30 and 50 miles will be mapped out for participating riders and will feature rest and refuel stops along the way. The routes all begin and end across from Fountain Lake Park in Albert Lea. Riders should note that helmets are required and that the event will take place rain or shine. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Albert Lea Area Cyclists organization and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

DC Drifters and Swanee of the Whitesidewalls Rock ’n’ Roll Show

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will host the DC Drifters and Swanee of the Whitesidewalls as they put on a rock ’n’ roll concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. Tickets for general admission are $20 and can be purchased on the Albert Lea Community Theatre website. They can also be purchased by calling 877-730-3144, though there is an additional service fee attached to that method.

Van Nationals Parade

The Van Nationals event will be held at the Freeborn County Fair this week. Participation in the van celebration itself costs $70, but a van parade with participants from all over the country will take place on Saturday for the public to enjoy. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds and end in downtown Albert Lea.

Hayward garage sales

City-wide garage sales will take place in Hayward this Saturday. Refreshments will be available for purchase at Hayward Lutheran Church. There will be a bake sale and a craft sale from 8 to 11 a.m. as well as a raffle for two quilts and a quilt chest. Tickets for the raffle will cost $1.

Farming of Yesteryear July Swap Weekend

A swap event will be held in Kiester on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many different vendors along with activities for children like face painting and wagon rides.