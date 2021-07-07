7.6.21 SUMMARY MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

July 6, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, and Herman. Commissioner Forman appeared by phone.

Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–165 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-166 Accepting a Donation from Cargill of Albert Lea for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Line Item 01-202-6414. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-167 Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Freeborn on behalf of its County Attorney and Sheriff. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-168 Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Freeborn on Behalf of its Probation Services (AKA Court Services) Department. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-169. Accepting the Resignation of Kathy Appel. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-170 Permission to Fill the DHS Eligibility Worker Specialist Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-171 Placing Emily Vierus, Accounting Specialist, Sr., on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-172 Placing Alex Hannegrefs-Dahlen, Information Systems Engineer, on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-173 Placing Joshua Hall, Patrol Deputy, on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-174 Classifying Tax Forfeiture Parcels for the 2021 Sale. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-175 Setting Sales Prices Tax Forfeiture Parcels for the 2021 Sale. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-176 Accepting the Filing of Engineer’s Report and Setting Hearing. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-177 Authorizing Banks

Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-178 Resolution to Accept a Grant Contract Agreement Amendment with Minnesota Department of Health for Public Health Emergency Preparedness. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-179 Approving and Authorizing the Application for, and assuming all responsibility and required upkeep, safety and display of any Donation of Combat Materials from the United States Army Donation Program. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-180 Rescinding Resolution No. 21-155. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-181 Placing a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) special assessment on Freeborn County Parcel 344350050 in the amount of $4,079,581.00

Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-182 Approval of Claims General Fund $803,811.34; County Road & Bridge $998,580.52; Human Services $319,131.43; Public Health $112,897.82; Capital Improvement $140,929.50; County Ditch $48,816.40; Trust & Agency $89,478.95; Payroll Clearing Fund $25,291.46; Turtle Creek Watershed $5,938.50; Tax Collection Fund $125,564.90 FUND TOTALS $2,670,440.82

Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 101. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $11,345.56. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:01 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator