A-C/G-E players named to All-Conference teams

Two Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons baseball players and five softball players were recently named to the Southeast Conference All-Conference teams.

On the baseball team, junior Brady Lair was the only Wolverine to receive All-Conference honors, while sophomore Kyle Honstad was named an honorable mention.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons finished the season with an overall record of 6-15 and a 6-10 record in the conference.

For the softball team, seniors Abbie Theusch, Kylie Korman, Kaetlin Bendickson, and junior Mallory Ignaszewski were named to the All-Conference team and senior Grace Erickson was named as an honorable mention.

The softball team finished the season with an overall record of 12-8 and a 10-4 record in the Southeast Conference.