Applications accepted for speaking contest for high school girls

Applications to compete in Speaking Proudly 2021 will be accepted between Aug. 1 and Sept. 11, the oratory competition’s organizers announced this week. An application form and complete instructions are available at speakingproudly.org/students.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. According to competition spokeswoman Sherie Wallace, 25 girls will be selected to compete, based on the quality of the speech descriptions they submit. All speeches must consider the topic, “A More Perfect Union,” Rising to the Challenge. The three finalists will win prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.

“We had first-rate competitors at the first Speaking Proudly in 2019,” Wallace said, “and we’re looking forward to the same this year.”

A project of Metro Republican Women, the biennial competition is open to girls in grades nine through 12 who reside or attend school in Minnesota. The girls can be from any type of school: homeschool, public, private, charter or other school.