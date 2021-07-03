April Jeppson: Always sing if you feel inclined to do so

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

Have you ever had one of those days where you wake up and you just want to sing? I sure don’t. Well unless I’m on vacation, and I’m waking up to the sound of the ocean. However, I do have many a day where I’ve been awake for an hour or two, caffeine is in full effect, and, wow, I can’t help but sing. It’s either something from a Disney movie circa mid-1990s or just thoughts that pop into my head that I must express in song.

Today I’m fighting a pretty decent head cold. I’m breathing through my mouth, my eyes are watering, my voice is raspy, but man or man I want to sing. There’s nothing particularly special about today. I’m just feeling overwhelmingly blessed. Life ebbs and flows, and I feel right now that I’m in a flow.

My life is not easy. I’m still trying to balance all the differing responsibilities from my various jobs. Often I go to bed tired and wake up tired. Each day requires all of my energy and focus in order for me to not forget something. Yet often I forget things. Today, for instance, I woke up with this crazy cold but I can’t use a sick day because I have things that have to get done before the big weekend.

Right now it is blindingly apparent that I am blessed. Not just blessed, but doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. My plate is fuller than it’s ever been, but I don’t mind. In fact, I enjoy it. Problems arise and I’m able to find solutions. People are upset, and I’m able to calm them down. And if I can’t calm them down, I smile and move on. I’m doing a brilliant job of not taking other people’s anger, ignorance or negative attitudes personally. Sir, I’m sorry you’re having a crappy day, but if you’re done yelling at me, I’d like to enjoy the rest of my afternoon with whatever positive mojo I have left in my body. Toodles!

The proverbial storm often feels like it’s raging around me, and yet I feel calm. I know this internal calm comes from an eternal perspective. I can see what will matter 10 years from now and what will only matter for the next 10 minutes. It’s like I’m a racehorse with blinders on. I’m not distracted by all the stuff happening around me. I simply see my goal, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. And the best part is, running this race is fun and it doesn’t feel like a race at all.

I’m going to try and sing today. I know that not every day feels this perfect, so when the feeling arises I need to roll with it. Tomorrow I might wake up sicker with no Cinderella songs floating through my mind. Heck, tomorrow I might not wake up at all. So I think today is a good day for a good day.

