April Jeppson: Wow, the summer break sure is flying by

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

As I sit here and think “is it really time to write my article?” I realize that the weeks are passing much faster than I’m used to. Summer has a way of doing that to me. I usually realize how fast the days are passing when I look at a calendar and am floored at what day it is. It wouldn’t be so bad if kids started school after Labor Day (that’s a rant for another day). However, being that we really only get half of August before the break is over, that means we have one month left. I have four weeks to fit in every last ounce of joy I want to cram into summer vacation.

So here I sit, confused that not only is it time for me to sit down and write an article again, but also a tad shocked that summer is closer to ending than it is to starting.

I normally have a pretty decent list of stuff I want to accomplish during summer break. Family I want to visit, sights I want my kids to see and fun parks or zoos that I want to experience. Last summer was a bust. Nothing was open, and we were discouraged from visiting loved ones. Sure, I got to enjoy the weather from the comfort of my backyard, but I definitely didn’t cross a bunch of stuff off my bucket list.

Going into this summer I was also hesitant. I mean, there were still restrictions on things and it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I was able to be mask-free at work. I wasn’t even ready. I see posts from my friends as they are camping, traveling and doing stuff. I’ve been thinking to myself that I need to get on that. But now I’m like, oh shoot, is there enough time?

I wanted to go to Duluth. Visit my folks again and go out on the lake. My husband keeps reminding me that we told the kids we’d take them camping. There was a waterpark not too far from here that I thought my family would enjoy. I haven’t even been to the city pool yet!

As I’m typing out my goals, I’m comforted that some of these things could easily be done over a weekend after school starts. I can feel my anxiousness slowly fade. OK, I can do this.

It’s easy to get into a rhythm of going to work every day and coming home tired. However, being with my family and making memories will always be more important than work.

“Things that matter most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

If I’m going to get this done, I need to be purposeful with how I spend my time. I’m going to get going and take a look at a calendar and figure out which two or three things I can squeeze into these last few weeks. Ciao!

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.