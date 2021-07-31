July 31, 2021

  • 59°

Bolstering the pheasant population

By Eric Johnson

Published 9:00 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

On Wednesday morning a troop of IJ Holton Intermediate School students attending summer school took a field trip to a plot of land west of Austin to release juvenile pheasants.

The Bergstrom family, along with neighbor Bob Weisert release pheasants every year in order to help bolster the population and students were able to get a first-hand opportunity to help.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials