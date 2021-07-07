Campus notes
Augustana University
Several area students were named to the Augustana University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. These students earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 credit hours:
- Erika Bute of Alden
- Madelyn Carstens of Albert Lea
- Sara Kabrud of Albert Lea
- Camryn Keyeski of Albert Lea
- Madison Lindely of Albert Lea
- Lexie Simon of Albert Lea
- Samantha Skarstad of Albert Lea
Bethel University
Travis Jensen of Albert Lea was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bethel University. Students must have earned a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the semester to receive this honor.
South Dakota State University
Five area students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at South Dakota State University. Students must have completed at least 12 credits while earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The local students were the following
- Heather Gilbertson of Albert Lea
- Lucas Morrison of Albert Lea
- Emily Strom of Albert Lea
- Mallory Geesman of Wells
- Hunter Malwitz of Wells
University of Tampa
Alexis Allen of Glenville was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida for the spring semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be named to the list.
Aviation Challenge
Danica Pestorious of Albert Lea attended Aviation Challenge Mach II in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The course was one week long and taught participants about flight before allowing them to test their skills in simulations. After training for a week, Pestorious and the others in the program graduated.
Albert Lea Area Schools opening Online Academy
