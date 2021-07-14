Campus notes

University of Sioux Falls

Two area students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.

Chloe Aysta of Albert Lea

Dakota Callahan of Clarks Grove

Saint John’s University

Connor Veldman of Albert Lea was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Saint John’s University. In order to receive this honor, students must have earned a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 credits.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Kade Reese of Glenville was named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for the spring semester.