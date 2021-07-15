Car vandalized and other reports

Police received a report at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday of a car that was reportedly vandalized overnight and had spaghetti noodles thrown on it.

Dog attack reported

A pit bull was reportedly declared dangerous and was taken to the Humane Society after receiving a report at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday of a dog attacking a chihuahua at 210 E. Front St.

1 arrested on warrants, drug possession

Police arrested Malori Marie Nesse, 29, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday at 318 Court St.

1 arrested for driving after suspension

Police arrested Nicodemus Carl Reule, 43, for driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rezin Avenue and Southeast Marshall Street.