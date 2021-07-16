Dale Clarence Tukua of Hastings, Minnesota passed away with his family by his side on July 13, 2021. He was 83 years old.

He is survived by his children Cheryl Tukua, Daryl Tukua, Christie Thurmes (Dennis), Amber Tukua, and daughter in law Becky Selliris (Anthony). Grandchildren, Dane Tukua, Caleb Thurmes, Tyler Thurmes, Shelina Tukua, Angela Tri-Tukua, Tanya Tukua, Nicole Tukua, Rachel Tukua, and nine great grandchildren. His sister in law Lois Tukua and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Bernice Tukua, his brother Edward Tukua, his son Jeffrey Tukua, his grandson Robbie Wolterstorff, and the mother of his children Sharon Parkin.

Funeral arrangements by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel