July 16, 2021

  • 79°

Dale Clarence Tukua

By Submitted

Published 2:49 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Dale Clarence Tukua of Hastings, Minnesota passed away with his family by his side on July 13, 2021. He was 83 years old.

Dale Clarence Tukua

He is survived by his children Cheryl Tukua, Daryl Tukua, Christie Thurmes (Dennis), Amber Tukua, and daughter in law Becky Selliris (Anthony). Grandchildren, Dane Tukua, Caleb Thurmes, Tyler Thurmes, Shelina Tukua, Angela Tri-Tukua, Tanya Tukua, Nicole Tukua, Rachel Tukua, and nine great grandchildren. His sister in law Lois Tukua and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Bernice Tukua, his brother Edward Tukua, his son Jeffrey Tukua, his grandson Robbie Wolterstorff, and the mother of his children Sharon Parkin.

Funeral arrangements by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials