Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

A vehicle was reported damaged at 4:21 a.m. Saturday at 2220 Myers Road.

Police received a report at 5:59 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was broken into or hit at 237 S. Pearl St. Criminal damage was also reported at 239, 201 and 233 S. Pearl St.

The rear driver’s side window was reported broken out with a BB gun at 8:21 a.m. Saturday at 1412 Garfield Ave.

The front windshield of a vehicle was found shot out at 8:39 a.m. Saturday at 1324 Crestview Road.

A windshield and driver’s side door window were reported broken out at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 1204 Southview Lane.

2 arrested after traffic stop

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Terrance Dotson Richard, 21, for fifth-degree possession and small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 12:12 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and 160th Street. Cody Shawn Rhyns, 50, was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

Break-ins reported

A break-in was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sunday at 1409 W. Ninth St.

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 7:36 a.m. Sunday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Police received a report at 8:10 and 8:15 a.m. Friday of storage lockers broken into at 301 Rezin Ave.

Thefts reported

Police cited Casey Allen Schultz, 26, for theft at 3:41 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received reports of thefts from Walmart at 3:21 and 3:23 p.m. Friday.

Police received a report at 6:54 p.m. Friday of a kayak and life jacket that were taken from a dock on Fountain Lake.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Monday on the Front Street extension.

Police arrested Jorge Luis Acosta Valdez, 56, on a Mower County Warrant at 5:04 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police arrested Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 8:28 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue. Sam Allen Stout, 24, was cited for driving after revocation.

Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 41, on a local felony warrant at 10:23 p.m. Friday on the West Main Street bridge.

2 cited for dumping garbage

Police cited Cory Glenn Flatness, 39, and Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, for unlawful deposit of garbage or litter after receiving a report at 8:55 a.m. Friday of someone who had dumped a large pile of garbage in the loading dock area behind the Salvation Army thrift store, 416 Bridge Ave. The items had been dumped the night before.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report of a dog bite at 1:29 p.m. Friday that had occurred the night before on Roberts Drive.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Friday that someone had opened a line of credit in another person’s name on Massee Street.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Keyshla Michelle Tores, 21, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:55 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and East Main Street. Parker Leonard Greensky, 18, and a juvenile were cited for underage drinking.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:57 a.m. Saturday at 715 Hammer Road. A car reportedly hit a mailbox.

1 arrested on A&D hold, drug possession

Police arrested Mark Allen Will, 64, on an arrest and detain hold and fifth-degree possession at 6 p.m. Saturday at 201 W. Main St.

1 cited for assault

Police cited Shane Michael Smith, 44, for assault at 7:23 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of two males physically fighting at 408 Fountain St.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sunday at Bridge Avenue and Sykes Street.