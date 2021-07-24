Duplicate bridge results
Players from Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek formed six tables for duplicate bridge on Tuesday, starting at noon. Winners were the following:
• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
• Second: Gail and Ray Schmidt
• Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
• Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
• Fifth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
On Wednesday, six tables played. Players came from Austin, Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek and Albert Lea. Starting time for this group was 11:30 a.m. and winners were the following:
• First: John Liesen and Dave Ring
• Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt
• Fourth: Carolyne Higgins and Connie Johnson
• Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
• Sixth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher