Duplicate Bridge results
Six tables played Duplicate Bridge Tuesday; players came from Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek, starting at noon. Winners were the following:
First: Joyce Crowe and Harriet Oldenburg
Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Vandy Newman
Sixth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes
Wednesday’s session began at 11:30 a.m. with players from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea; five tables played. Winners were the following:
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Joyce Crowe and Loren Cleland
Third: John Leisen and David Ring
Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Fifth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe
The group was honored to have special guests from Texas this past week. The group plays at the newly renovated Senior Center both days each week; new or added players are welcome.