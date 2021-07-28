Editorial: Tribune’s 2021 Readers’ Choice awards are in

Inside the Tribune today, look for the Tribune Readers’ Choice Winners and Finalist section. This section is filled with thank yous from our local businesses. For a complete list of winners and finalists, look to pages 6 and 7 of this section. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!

Thank you to all the awesome folks who cast their votes. Participants were allowed to vote once per day. The contest procured 1,722 nomination votes and 33,416 ballot votes. This was a fun and engaging way to shine the light on all of our wonderful businesses.

The nomination round was available on www.albertleatribune.com April 27 through May 15. The nomination round narrowed all possible choices to the top five nominees in each category. From there, the ballot was live on our website June 4 through July 7. A print version of the ballot was also printed in the Albert Lea Tribune on June 9. You can look forward to casting your nominations and votes next year starting in April of 2022.

Two lucky winners were randomly drawn, one from the nomination round and one from the voting round. Each winner receives $50 in Chamber Bucks. Those winners are Michelle Sorensen and Matt Benda.

Congratulations again to all the winners and finalists!