Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital
An Albert Lea woman was injured Friday morning in a crash in Aitkin County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Victoria Thresa Edwin, 63, was taken to Aitkin Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening.
Victoria Edwin was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F350, driven by Bradley Scott Edwin, 63, of Albert Lea. He and 35-year-old passenger Cassandra Mae Edwin, also of Albert Lea, were not injured.
The State Patrol report states the Ford F350 truck camper was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on Highway 169 near 469th Lane in Aitkin County, when the truck lost control, left the roadway and rolled.
The report indicated the injured passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Brad Edwin has been a Freeborn County commissioner since the beginning of January.
