Helen Herman

Helen A. Herman, age 86, of Wells, MN, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at United Hospital District in Blue Earth, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church with Fr. Greg Havel and Deacon Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN.

Helen was born January 31, 1935, the daughter of Floyd R. and Julia M. (Crowell) Harper on the family farm in Walnut Lake Township, Faribault County, MN. She graduated from Wells High School, the class of 1953. On June 5, 1956, she was united in marriage to John F. Herman and to this union 6 children were born.

She was a life-long member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, and active in CCW. Helen enjoyed being part of The Red Hat Ladies, reading, baking and making pancakes for her grandkids. Her children said it best, “Grandma’s kitchen was always open when the grandkids came over”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marie Groskreutz; sister-in-law, Carol Harper, and brothers-in-law, Milton Groskreutz and Stan Defreese.

Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, John F. Herman of Wells; 6 children: John P. (wife Cindy) Herman, Rick (wife Kay) Herman, all of Wells, Betty (husband Kevin) Williams of Forest City, IA, Mark (wife Brenda) Herman of Wells, Ann Christenson of Albert Lea, MN, James (wife Shannon) Herman of Wells; Helen was surrounded by over 52 grandchildren., great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Harper of Faribault, MN; sister, Dorothy Defreese of Richfield, MN, along with many nieces, nephews and their families.