I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for fire
Southbound Interstate 35 is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between U.S. Highway 65 and the Iowa state line because of a vehicle that was on fire near the Iowa border that sparked a grass fire, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The state transportation website states a detour is in operation.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident happened at milemarker 217 in northern Worth County.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: Vehicle fire on highway ignited grass fire. Highway closure is due to vehicle fire.
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) July 20, 2021
