July 20, 2021

I-35 south of Albert Lea closed for fire

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Southbound Interstate 35 is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles between U.S. Highway 65 and the Iowa state line because of a vehicle that was on fire near the Iowa border that sparked a grass fire, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The state transportation website states a detour is in operation.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident happened at milemarker 217 in northern Worth County.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

