Items reported stolen and other reports
A pellet gun was reported stolen at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at 15286 795th Ave. in Glenville. A package was also reportedly stolen out of the caller’s mailbox the day prior.
Break-in reported
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday of a property that was broken into at 15656 870th Ave. in Glenville. Items were missing.
A lockbox with cash and ammunition was reported broken into at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 70994 325th St. in Hartland.
1 arrested for domestic abuse no contact order violation
Police arrested Lwa Ma Pi, 35, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 614 Water St.
