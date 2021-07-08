July 8, 2021

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

By Associated Press

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

ST. PAUL — Actor Kevin Costner will appear at the Minnesota State Fair in September.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that Costner’s country-rock band, Modern West, will perform at the fair’s grandstand on Sept. 3.

A live question-and-answer session with Costner will follow. The evening will conclude with a screening of Costner’s film “Field of Dreams.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. They will cost between $25 and $75.

