Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL — Actor Kevin Costner will appear at the Minnesota State Fair in September.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that Costner’s country-rock band, Modern West, will perform at the fair’s grandstand on Sept. 3.
A live question-and-answer session with Costner will follow. The evening will conclude with a screening of Costner’s film “Field of Dreams.”
Tickets will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. They will cost between $25 and $75.
