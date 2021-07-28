Letter: Be kinder than necessary at open forums

On Jan. 22, 2021, I wrote what might be one of the shortest letters to the editor in this history of this paper.

It stated, “For those who are writing letters to the editors, especially political in nature, I would like to offer the following suggestion:

Please be kinder than necessary in all of your letters about each other and our community.”

After the school board meeting on July 19, I would like to remind those who spoke during the open forum to be kinder then necessary. It appears people forget that people who serve on school boards, city council and county commissioners should be treated with kindness and respect. For the simple reason that all people should always be treated that way! You can still disagree, yet be kinder than necessary.

John D. Mitchem

Albert Lea