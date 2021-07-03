Letter: People must turn from their wicked ways and repent

The little economic setback that you and I experienced from COVID-19 is nothing compared to the 1929 economic depression that came when the materialistic/ money hungry/godless roaring twenties was going strong, and God was just an afterthought, or not thought of at all, or only thought of once or twice a week at church. So God in his wrath cleaned house, and wiped out people’s bank accounts, and they found themselves in soup lines.

But no lesson learned there, at least with the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, because in the ’60s they declared school-sponsored prayer and Bible reading was — believe it or not — unconstitutional.

Since the Roe v. Wade 1973 Supreme Court decision, millions of unborn babies have been painfully torn in shreds and aborted/killed.

Now the godless American Civil Liberties Union, better known as the ACLU, is trying its level best to remove from government property the Ten Commandments that God established that says thou shalt not kill. (Exodus 20:13)

These godless people think they have the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, on their side, but even higher above every living being is God almighty, who we all will have to answer to someday including newspaper editors that maybe don’t want to publish the truth that can set people free.

You don’t think a very angry God is not seeing the slow spiritual death that is happening in a heart and soul of people seeing nothing wrong with killing a baby in its mother’s womb. Or marching in a gay pride parade waving a rainbow flag mocking God’s rainbow in the sky. Read what God said in his Word in Romans 1 and 1st Corinthians 6: 9-11. How about the spiritual death that happens in the heart and soul of people that see nothing wrong with watching prime time so-called entertaining/garbage on a black box sitting in their living room, or in a movie, or on a DVD, or on their cellphone, or computer, or Facebook! Lets face it! Now I can see why most folks don’t read their Bible on a daily basis. Because they just might be convicted as they read certain verses such as Psalms 101:3: I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me. All I can say is if we don’t want the economic depression of 1929 to repeat itself, our only hope is to turn from our own behind closed doors wicked sinful pleasures and repent and believe in and trust the Lord Jesus Christ alone for salvation and not some manmade rules and rituals to save us. 2nd Chronicles 7:14: “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Judy Frankamp

Blue Earth