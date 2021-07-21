Letter: Support Jensen for governor

Wow. Recently, I had the chance to hear Dr. Scott Jensen talk about why he’s running to be the next governor of Minnesota and the critical issues that we are facing. He was straightforward, confident and interested in my input. I appreciate how he handles the issues. He is no ordinary candidate, and I believe he actually wants to solve problems. I would encourage everyone to get behind Dr. Scott Jensen and support his candidacy for governor.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea