Letter: Why am I vaccine hesitant?

Why do some of us not trust the system? Maybe because the system is broken. Maybe because the third-leading cause of death is adverse reaction to prescription drugs — drugs that are officially approved by the FDA as “safe.” Does anyone remember the Vioxx scandal? How many people died? Was anyone ever held accountable? Biggest fine in history, but did anyone go to jail? Big fines are chump change to Big Pharma. And what about the opioid crisis that has killed so many and continues to kill? The Sackler family just wiggled their way out of that lawsuit by declaring bankruptcy. They belong in jail. No accountability whatsoever. George Floyd and his girlfriend were hooked on Opioids by her own admission. Opioids did not kill him, but his addiction put him in the position of the bad behavior that led to his death. What if we demanded the same amount of accountability from Big Pharma we now demand from our police? And speaking of accountability, why are vaccine makers immune from lawsuits? If vaccines are so safe, surely there would never be any lawsuits? And if someone ever is injured by a vaccine, surely they deserve as big a payday as the Floyd family received? There is a very secretive vaccine court that handles cases, but few even know it exists. Why the secrecy? I heard the media talking about RFK Jr. as one of the top 10 disinfo. sources on vaccines. So I checked the man out for myself. Because, no, I do not trust the media either. RFK Jr. seems like a very honest man to me. His organization is Children’s Health Defense. Why doesn’t the media sit down and have a 1 on 1 interview with him instead of calling him names? And answer all of his concerns point by point? Are they afraid to interview him because he may win the argument? I would urge you, too, to check the man out for yourself. What would be his possible motive to lie and spread disinformation? Or is he truly a concerned and compassionate man? And by the way, I don’t trust the ‘official story’ on the death of his father RFK, who was very much into social justice issues. No sir (han), no sir (han). I don’t trust either Kennedy “official story.” If RFK were still alive, perhaps we would have a lot less of the racial tensions we have now? He and MLK were both killed at the same time. Stalin said it best. “One death is a tragedy (George Floyd), but a million deaths is a statistic (Big Pharma).”

Phil Mandsager

Albert Lea