July 28, 2021

Letter: Why aren’t things getting addressed?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Why don’t you talk about the corrupt politicians who took advantage of the innocent people for no reason? Or why is there corruption in our government? Why are cops killing unarmed people? Why is our USA government locking up journalists for telling the truth? Why is it OK to lie to the people?

Robert Riedmaier

Albert Lea

