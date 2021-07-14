Letter: Why hide the beautiful scenery?

As we do some sightseeing trips around southern Minnesota, we have noticed that driving around the lakes, especially Albert Lea Lake, whether the south end or the north end, there are so many trees and brush that you can’t see the lakes. To me, why hide our beautiful scenery? I know it could be considered distracted driving, but as a passenger or passengers, it would be a draw. Freeborn Lake is another one, and there are more.

Min Westland

Albert Lea